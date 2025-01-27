Former Dolphins fan favorite shows what they're missing in AFC Championship Game

It's not easy watching an AFC East division rival playing in the AFC Championship Game, and it is a lot harder when you have to watch one of your favorite former players making big plays.

While most Miami Dolphins fans are not rooting for the Buffalo Bills, few, if any, fans are rooting against former Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins. Hollins, a former fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, joined the Dolphins in 2019 and quickly earned the respect of the fans.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins didn't see any reason to keep him beyond the 2021 season, and he left in free agency, spending one year in Las Vegas and Atlanta before joining the Bills last offseason.

Now, he is making big plays.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins is helping Bills push for the Super Bowl

JOSH ALLEN. MACK HOLLINS.@BuffaloBills get a big TD before the half 🙌



With only seconds remaining in the half, Hollins caught an over-the-shoulder throw from Josh Allen while a Kansas City Chiefs defender was draped all over him. The catch was in the end zone, and the Bills got a much-needed touchdown to keep the game close.

So far, this game has lived up to what everyone has expected since the playoffs began three weeks ago. For Dolphins fans, it's simply a reminder of how far they are from seeing this product from Miami.

While Holland pulled in a touchdown pass, former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was flagged for a personal foul on the drive before when he appeared to headbutt Travis Kelce. The infraction came after Patrick Mahomes took the ball into the end zone to extend the Chiefs' lead.

The Chiefs, of course, are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and for the fifth time in six seasons. The Bills are hoping to get back and tie the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos for the most losses in a Super Bowl with five.

And a former Dolphins wide receiver is helping them do it.

