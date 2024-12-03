Former Dolphins running back gets brutally honest about Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are unlikely to make the playoffs, and many want changes sooner rather than later.
We can add former Dolphins running back Reggie Bush to the list of people who are not fans of head coach Mike McDaniel. We can add him to the list of people that want him fired.
Whether it is McDaniel or Chris Grier who goes at the end of the season, Stephen Ross needs to do something. Most fans would rather see Grier go than McDaniel right now, but Bush isn't one of them.
Bush posted his comments on a Stephen A. Smith post regarding the Dolphins being 0-12 in the last 12 games when temperatures were below 40. Smith called the Dolphins' season "over," which is sadly correct. In the comments, Bush said they should fire the coach and "he should have never had the opportunity he sucks."
The way the Dolphins have been playing, keeping this regime is avoiding the inevitable
Bush may be going a bit overboard, but you can't win consistently in the NFL if you can not beat good teams and win in adverse conditions. As long as the Dolphins are in the AFC East with Buffalo, New England, and the New York Jets, they will have to play in cold temperatures.
Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have been quite good when they are playing bad teams and the conditions are good, but overall, there is a lot that needs to be fixed. This regime is not making strides year-to-year.
Miami is built to compete in 2025, but there are a lot of fans starting to see why many in the media have been calling them "frauds." The reality is the Dolphins are not consistent or physical enough to compete with the top echelon of the league. It's why they are taking wild-card spots and not division titles.