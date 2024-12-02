3 Dolphins moves that may have saved Chris Grier's job for another year
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been on thin ice with the fanbase this year. The media hasn't been all that kind to him, either, but is there really a chance Stephen Ross would move away from him?
Ross is in his 80s now, and the thought of watching a new regime take over, make changes, build trust, and possibly rebuild the franchise yet again, is something that he may not want to do. Make no mistake, Ross wants a Super Bowl, but his faith in Grier hinders that reality.
Grier has been with the Dolphins since the early 2000s and has been the GM since 2016. Under his direction, the Dolphins have made the playoffs but haven't won a single game. They have yet to win the division, and, if we are being frank, they have done little more than making a big splash and doing enough to keep his job.
How bad is Grier compared to the longest-tenured GMs in the NFL? This explains everything you need to know and shows Grier's lack of success in Miami. Despite the fact the team should move on, they won't, and these are reasons why Grier probably did enough to convince Ross that he should stick around.
Why Chris Grier may have done enough to keep his job as Dolphins GM
1. Replacing Christian Wilkins with Calais Campbell and then not trading him
Aside from Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, there was no bigger topic that filled social media debate than whether or not the Dolphins should re-sign Christian Wilkins. Wilkins' extension dominated conversations for two seasons, but ultimately, Grier let him hit the market.
Replacing Wilkins was going to be a problem, but Grier turned to veteran Calais Campbell to step in. The idea was for the six-time Pro Bowler to rotate with the younger defensive tackles on the roster. Campbell has become a leader on the field, and without him, it would be hard to imagine the front seven being as good as they are.
At the trade deadline, Grier received an offer for Campbell. After speaking with Mike McDaniel, he turned it down, and Campbell stayed. If the Dolphins make the playoffs this year, the decision not to trade Campbell might be a reason why they do.
2. Giving Zach Sieler the extension he needed and deserved
Grier's biggest offseason mistake was letting Andrew Van Ginkel go. The money he paid out to Shaq Barrett could have easily paid most of AVG's contract. Van Ginkel has been special in Minnesota, but in Miami, he is sorely missed.
At least Grier didn't make the same mistake with Zach Sieler. Signing him to a new deal made a lot of sense. For one, Sieler earned the extension and wasn't just handed it. He has stayed healthy for the most part and has been a force in the middle of the defensive line.
Sieler is now one of the top leaders and voices on the team because Grier got a deal done. He is a great example of paying a player a season before they hit free agency and getting more value in the contract than waiting for them to hit the market and having to pay more.
3. Signing Jonnu Smith to be the tight end the Dolphins desperately needed
Mike McDaniel is in his third season with the Dolphins, but the long history of not having a suitable tight end has been a problem dating back to before his tenure. Mike Gesicki was a great pass-catching tight end, but he couldn't block at all. This past offseason, Grier found the value he had been searching for. Signing Jonnu Smith may be the smartest offseason move Grier made.
Smith has made the Dolphins' offense a lot better. He can block, and he can catch. He is one of the more physical players on the field and dominates at the point of impact after the catch. Smith's involvement in the Dolphins' offense can be attributed to McDaniel actually using him, but Grier is the one responsible for getting the contract done.
Should anything save Chris Grier's job after the 2024 season?
There are enough excuses the Dolphins can point to for their horrendous season. Offseason moves that didn't work out—Odell Beckham, anyone? The lack of quality offensive line play that has plagued the team for more than a decade could also be a reason. Maybe just the fact that Grier has seen three head coaches come and go under his leadership with nothing to show for it.
The reality, however, is Ross won't make a move. He doesn't trust easily anymore, and he trusts Grier implicitly. It may take another year of the Dolphins performing below expectations to move that needle.