Former Dolphins second-round pick without a job deserves a training camp invite

Training camp is coming up fast for the Miami Dolphins as they continue to work on finishing up their roster. While there are still moves to be made, one former player remains without a job: Raekwon Davis.

The Dolphins' biggest need at the moment is cornerback, but they must also strengthen their depth along the defensive line. Miami's interior line on that side of the ball consists of Zach Sieler, Ben Stille, Benito Jones, and three rookies.

Kenneth Grant should do well in his rookie season, but the Dolphins can't pretend they will get the same production out of Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips. Miami could use another veteran.

After finishing his rookie contract, Raekwon Davis signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he only spent one season. Surprisingly, Davis is still without a team with a couple of weeks left before players report around the NFL.

The Dolphins could lean on Raekwon Davis for added veteran depth at defensive tackle

It's hard to imagine there were any bridges burned when Davis left Miami, and it remains unclear why the Dolphins didn't at least offer him something to stick around. Davis didn't have a great year with the Colts, with the AFC South team releasing him after one season.

While the Dolphins may simply not have interest, it remains interesting that he has yet to sign with any teams. That will likely change when camps open, but unless his contract demands are unrealistic, Davis should already be on another team. He may not be great, but he has value.

Miami should consider bringing him back.

Surprisingly, he hasn't reunited with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is currently the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator. Flores was visibly excited when the Dolphins drafted him in 2020. It would have made some sense for a reunion to be explored.

When Davis will sign is anyone's guess, but the Dolphins could do worse, and finding some added veteran experience wouldn't hurt.

