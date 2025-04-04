Dolphins should bring back former draft pick as free-agent pool continues to shrink

It hasn't been a good offseason for the Miami Dolphins in 2025, and even a stellar draft may not be enough to fix their problems.



One of the biggest issues facing Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is how he will get the defensive line issues solved. At a minimum, Miami needs four defensive linemen for next season. They currently have three.

Zach Sieler is the only one with enough experience to keep the unit above average, but take him out of the equation, and the Dolphins are an absolute mess.



Benito Jones has shown growth, but not enough to warrant taking over a full-time starting role. Neil Farrell is another spot player more likely to land on the practice squad. So while Miami has three players, they actually have 1.5.

There are not a lot of options on the free agent list, but one name continues to show up, former Dolphins draft pick Raekwon Davis. While he might not be an ideal addition, he has the experience Miami needs, and he knows the team's system.



Davis signed a free-agent contract last offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. It didn't go well, and the Colts released him after only one year. He could have headed to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and reunited with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. But Minnesota didn't make a move to sign him, which could be viewed as a potential red flag for Davis.

Raekwon Davis could be the best, if not only, free agent option left for the Miami Dolphins

It's unclear what the Dolphins are planning to do, but there isn't much left on the free-agent market at this point in the offseason.

Miami isn't likely to make any moves until after this year's NFL Draft, and more specifically, they probably won't make any moves until after April 28th, when players don't count against the compensatory formula. It's a risky way to do business.

But, if not Davis, then who? Miami will have to spend a draft pick on a defensive tackle this year. Maybe their first-round pick at No. 13. Maybe more than one pick will be used on the position group.

The market could see the Dolphins sign a couple of guys outside of Davis. Grier found gold with Calais Campbell last year, and he tends to repeat himself often.

So, probably keep an eye on guys like Linval Joseph, Johnathan Hankins, and even former Miami defender John Jenkins. All are in the way-over-30 crowd, but could still provide the Dolphins with cheap depth.

