Former Dolphins cornerback's comeback bid is officially on life support

There is a laundry list of former NFL players who tried to make it at this level and failed. There are as many Miami Dolphins players on that list. For those hoping to continue their dreams, sometimes it requires a step back.

Chris Grier believed in Cam Smith. His son's former South Carolina roommate, Smith was taken in the second round of the 2023 draft. He should be in his NFL prime; instead, he isn't even in the league anymore.

The former Dolphins player is hoping that a stint in the UFL will earn him an opportunity back into the good graces of an NFL team. He may have a longer road to travel than he thinks.

Former Miami Dolphins Cam Smith is hoping the UFL will get him back to the NFL

The Columbus Aviators made news earlier this year when head coach Ted Ginn was arrested on an alcohol-related charge. The Aviators' 2026 season hasn't been what they had hoped for. They have two wins in six games, tied for last place.

Smith is one of nine cornerbacks on the Aviators roster. He has played in five of their six games, registering just four tackles and two assists. He has no credited passes defensed or forced turnovers. A long road back to the NFL indeed.

The Dolphins moved on from Smith after two unremarkable seasons that were highlighted more by his inability to get along with his coaches. He started 2026 on the non-football injury list, and in September, they released him.

"Realistically, it was just the best thing for the Dolphins, and I think it’s also the best thing for Cam (Smith). Unfortunate. You don’t see it going out that way, but we also live in a team sport, and we’ve got to do what’s best for the team."

Smith's time in the NFL was more about what he couldn't do than what he could. In 21 games, he started none. He spent his entire rookie season in Vic Fangio's doghouse and made a bigger splash with social media actions after Fangio left Miami for the Eagles. He didn't impress Anthony Weaver much either.

He finished his NFL career with just 13 combined tackles, and so far, he is showing the same stats in Columbus. Smith is hoping that his NFL career isn't behind him completely, but it is becoming clear that his hopes might just be fading.