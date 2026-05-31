Former Dolphins fan favorite is already making an impact on his new team

Miami Dolphins fans have plenty of new faces to be excited about this year, but one former fan-favorite is turning heads elsewhere. Jaelan Phillips was loved by Dolphins fans from the day he arrived right up until the day he was traded.

His stint with the Eagles proved, well, fruitful. He was able to stay on the field and make an impact. In Miami, the edge rushing linebacker struggled to stay healthy, having torn both his Achilles tendon and his ACL in back-to-back years.

Phillips is no longer with the Eagles, who failed to retain him after sending Miami a 3rd round draft pick for him at the trade deadline last season. Phillips joined the Carolina Panthers via free agency this offseason and is already turning heads with his work ethic.

Jaelan Phillips wlll make the Miami Dolphins regret trading him

Phillips' injury history, coupled with his expected salary on a new contract and Miami's own cap situation, made him expendable. Fans didn't want to see him go, but no one could look past his availability after two season-ending injuries.

Phillips signed a four-year deal with the Panthers with $80 million guaranteed. So far, he is giving them everything they had hoped for and more.

"He's really, really fast. There's not a lot of humans in the world that are that big, and that can move the way he does. The first thing that stands out about him is the football character. I mean, the way he is in the classroom, he's a great teammate. When it's time to do the work and be about the business, he's certainly the best at that."

Dean Jones of Cat Crave can't help but take notice as well. "If Phillips keeps this up, the Panthers may have a steal on their hands." We can't argue with them, but we do offer cautious optimism.

On the field and off, root for one of the best individuals on a football field. Phillips is that good of a person and player, but keep your enthusiasm guarded, or his next injury will break your heart.