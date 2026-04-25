Dolphins bring clarity to Jaelan Phillips trade fallout after Day 2

The Miami Dolphins made one move ahead of the NFL trade deadline in 2025. They sent Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick. That selection, number 87 overall in this year's draft, has now been used.

The Dolphins replaced the quick edge rusher with a run-blocking mauler. Miami made Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek their second pick in round three. A reach perhaps, but there is no denying the Dolphins are building a monster front line on offense.

With the addition of Kadyn Proctor in round one and Kacmarek in round three, the Dolphins' offensive line went from being soft to being a potential physically dominating beast that can control the trenches.

Jaelan Phillips netted the Miami Dolphins a third round pick they used to take Will Kacmarek

At some point, maybe the Dolphins' new edge blocker will get a chance to take on Phillips. It would be an irony fans would love to watch play out.

Kacmarek has Durham Smythe vibes with a higher ceiling.

Dolphins fans are still waiting for the team to replace Phillips. They have passed on several options throughout the first two days. The roster is Chop Robinson and Josh Uche. It's good, but not great.

Miami could find someone to help with the sting on day three. Tennessee's Joshua Josephs and Alabama's LT Overton are both still available entering the fourth round. Deeper in day three, Utah's Logan Fano and Ohio State's Caden Curry are developmental prospects that could be enticing for Miami.

The top of the Dolphins' draft nearly saw them replace Phillips with a guy from his alma mater. The Dolphins had the chance to draft Reuben Bain, Jr., but opted to go with Kadyn Proctor. In a way, it would be ironic if Miami adds Overton on day three, a player who practiced against Proctor at Alabama.

So far, the draft is working well for the Dolphins, but there are still holes needing to be filled, and the fourth and fifth rounds can still provide starting-caliber prospects. After all, Zach Thomas was taken in the fifth round.

For the Eagles, Phillips turned into a half-season rental. For the Dolphins, they got something for a player who was not going to be around beyond the 2025 season.