Former Dolphins first-round bust lands another job after latest release

The Miami Dolphins cornerback room could be one of the worst in the entire NFL. Apparently, being that bad didn't mean checking in with a former first-round pick who was one of the team's biggest recent failures.

Noah Igbinoghene was the third player taken by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft, which also saw Chris Grier take Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson. Only Jackson remains from that 11-player draft class. Now, the former Dolphins bust has found a new home, albeit with another team that isn't expected to be very good.

Veteran CB Noah Igbinoghene is signing with the Browns 53-man roster, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2026

Noah Igbinoghene extends his post Miami Dolphins career with the Cleveland Browns

It may not be possible to fall from such a high place as the Seattle Seahawks to the Browns. Seattle added Igbinoghene to their roster as a free agent, but it was going to be a long shot to make the team. His release by Seattle wasn't surprising.

The Dolphins' former cornerback was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after three years. He spent one season there before being released. Everything started to change for him when he landed with the Washington Commanders.

After starting just five games in Miami, none in Dallas, the first-rounder started 10 games for Washington. It was a good change of scenery, but the following year, his starts dropped to two, and he was gone after last season.

The fact that he is still in the NFL is a testament to his work ethic. Igbinoghene was often applauded for his practices and workouts. He was often singled out as one of the hardest workers on the defensive side of the ball, but it couldn't click when it mattered the most.

OTAs and mini camps were his best, but as camps rolled through days into weeks, his production began to wane, then disappeared on Sundays.

While he had a moment here and there, his biggest contribution may have come in 2022 when the Dolphins hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. It wasn't just a regular SNF game. Miami was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 undefeated team. Many of the surviving members were in attendance.

The Steelers kept the game close as they trailed by 6 deep into the 4th quarter. Kenny Pickett took the Steelers on a 10-play, 62-yard drive to the Dolphins' 25-yard line. Pickett had Dionte Johnson in the end zone for the potential tying touchdown when Igbinoghene jumped the receiver and intercepted the pass, sealing the Dolphins' win.

Of all the players drafted in 2020 by the Dolphins, six of them are no longer in the NFL as of 2025. It was supposed to be the class that turned the Dolphins franchise around. Now, fans are hoping their 13-player class from this year is the one that can get the job done.