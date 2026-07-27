Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is taking control of the Falcons QB battle

Tua Tagovailoa will get a fresh start with the Atlanta Falcons this year, and most Miami Dolphins fans seem indifferent. Regardless, the polarizing quarterback still draws interest with his actions.

Since the Dolphins went in a different direction and are currently chewing on nearly $100 million worth of contract meat, Tagovailoa has made waves in Atlanta. Some good, some bad, but it appears that he will be starting the season as the QB1.

Recently, Adam Schefter reported on his podcast that Tagovailoa is the likely starter for the Falcons, and his reasoning makes a lot of sense.

Miami Dolphins fans still unsure about Tua Tagovailoa's NFL future after leaving

Whether you loved or hated Tagovailoa, there was always something that would keep you entertained. Most of the time, he was the roadside crash that slowed you down long enough to be interested for a second or two.

Schefter looked at the Falcons' QB situation ahead of training camp. The Falcons have two choices: start Tua or start Michael Penix Jr. The younger QB has been rehabbing this offseason and may not be ready for training camp. Clearly, that gives Tua an edge.

As Schefter points out, Tua comes to them under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has praised the QB in the past. Tagovailoa fits into his offensive system well, and that too makes the chance of Penix taking over slim.

Dolphins fans know that Tagovailoa can be streaky. He starts fast, but finishes slow. The question is: can he turn it around with the change of scenery? Some believe that he can.

Fans are going to keep an eye on what he does for the Falcons, but odds are they will see the same QB that was in Miami, leading the charge with a stellar quick release and accuracy, but they will also see him stumble at the wrong times.

There will be moments where Tagovailoa will remind Dolphins fans why he isn't on the team anymore, and there will be times when he will shine. For the QB, the change was needed.

Tagovailoa's career in Miami was behind the eight-ball since he arrived. From Brian Flores' lack of faith and McDaniel's inability to realize that the QB couldn't carry the team on his own, it was a mess.