Former Dolphins sixth-round pick gets fresh start with 49ers

The NFL Draft has officially concluded for the Miami Dolphins, who secured decent, and in some cases, great, selections for what is shaping up to be a rebuilding season.

However, the Dolphins aren’t the only team searching for new players to add to their roster.

According to NBC Sports journalist Joaquin Ruiz, the San Francisco 49ers have signed a former Miami Dolphins safety.

The 49ers sign former Miami Dolphins’ Patrick McMorris to a 1 year deal.

After being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the safety signed a four-year contract with Miami worth $4.19 million. Nevertheless, McMorris never established himself in the lineup.

That’s why the Dolphins waived the safety after one year, before the 2025 season started. After being waived, McMorris spent time on the practice squads of both the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.

In January of this year, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants.

However, the idea never came to fruition, and the San Diego State football product was waived once again. That changed this week, when he signed a one-year, $1,005,000 deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time with the Miami Dolphins, McMorris played six games (he didn’t start in any of them), recording only one tackle against the Houston Texans in Week 15.

The strong production the San Diego State player displayed at the collegiate level never translated to the NFL. McMorris was a player with significant upside who had experience at both safety positions, giving the Miami Dolphins valuable versatility when they drafted him.

However, his lack of speed and inconsistent coverage proved to be major limitations during his time in the league. Now, his journey brings him to a 49ers squad dealing with numerous injuries, potentially giving him a real opportunity to showcase his abilities on the field.