Former Dolphins star implies Tua could be better off outside of Miami

The Miami Dolphins' new regime under the new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley is fulfilling what they promised when they took on their roles: to reshape the Dolphins and give the team a new beginning.

This week, the Miami Dolphins have released Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill, two centerpieces of Mike McDaniel’s scheme. With Minkah Fitzpatrick also potentially on the move, Hafley doesn’t intend to end the reconstruction with these key players.

Tua Tagovailoa is another name that has been floating on social media with a possible trade to another team. During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, former Dolphins player Terron Armstead discussed Tua’s possible future at Miami.

Terron Armstead makes the case for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to want a fresh start

As of today, there haven’t been any formal approaches by any NFL teams. However, the reality of the new coaching staff is clear: they want to rebuild the team from scratch.

Since the 2023 season, the 26-year-old quarterback's level has been declining.

His throw accuracy has been questioned. His long balls to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill dried up. Even his presence in the pocket is gone. The only thing that can keep Tua with the Dolphins is his nearly immovable contract.

Nevertheless, Armstead, during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, had this to say about his former QB. “When I spoke about this after Tua was benched, I was very vocal about him being the starting quarterback next year. That was under the impression that it was going to be under the same regime.”

Reading these lines, one might assume the same thing as the former New Orleans Saints draft pick: If Mike McDaniel had continued with his job at Miami, Tua would have been the starting quarterback, no doubt. That’s because the former University of Alabama quarterback was McDaniel’s choice for that position.

In 2023, they had the No. 1 offense in the NFL, and both of them know what it means to win together as a team. They ended the season with an 11-6 record. Tua finished the season ranked ninth among NFL QBs.

However, as Armstead said, “Hafley doesn’t know Tua, he doesn’t have that same experience; the ups and downs of being with Tua.”

Moreover, the former Dolphins left tackle discussed how the new coach would learn what’s best for the team, not only by performance, but also financially, and that’s where Tua’s massive cap hit enters the discussion.

Regarding the crucial question that was asked to the former player, What do you think Tua should do? “I can see Tua moving. In my opinion, it would be best. A fresh start, a new climate, and just go ball," Armstead said.

Many fans resonate with these comments, suggesting that Tua Tagovailoa could follow a trajectory similar to Sam Darnold—potentially rediscovering his form and reaching a higher level of play outside of Miami.

The truth is that Tua’s future with the Dolphins is on the verge of being over, so the best thing he could do, as Armstead said, is to have a new start somewhere else that needs a QB with the skillset that once made him the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.