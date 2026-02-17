Former NFL doctor sheds eye-popping light on Tyreek Hill's NFL future

The release of Tyreek Hill by the Miami Dolphins has brought his injury back to center stage. Amid the reactions and promises of a return to the field, there are still considerable doubts about his future.

Following his release, many current players took to social media to show their support, and some even urged him to join them. That's all great, but Hill is a long way from being able to play the game he loves. In fact, one former NFL doctor sees a future that doesn't include Hill at all on the field.

Tyreek Hill was released by the Dolphins. With another surgery still ahead, he’s unlikely to return until late this season, and it’s possible he won’t be back until next year. This type of injury, given his style of play, falls into the career-threatening category. pic.twitter.com/TENQpxgoBH — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 17, 2026

Former Mimai Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's knee injury termed "career-threatening" by former NFL doctor

It doesn't take a PHD to realize that what Hill went through could have serious implications on his playing career. Hill relies on speed, and quick cuts take some of that out of the equation. Can he be the same player? Probably not.

What Hill lacks in size, he makes up for with his athleticism. This knee injury isn't something he can simply rehab and recover from. Shortly after his release, Drew Rosenhaus spoke with Josh Moser and said his client still wants to play football, but did not say his client was close to returning to the field.

Hill can sign with a new team at any time, but it's unlikely that he will do so until he is able to pass a physical. This could run through the entirety of the 2026 season and into the 2027 offseason.

From this moment forward, Hill will be under the microscope. His abilities and recovery will be questioned endlessly. The Dolphins didn't release him because he was injured; specifically, they did so for cap reasons, among others.

Many believe that Hill will inevitably end up with the Chiefs, while several in the media believe the Ravens are his best option, where he would join Lamar Jackson. It's a scary thought having them both on the field, but Hill has to get on the field first.

For those interested in how soon or where Hill could land, they can stop wondering for a while. The idea of Hill is far more intriguing than the receiver himself. For now, it's a fun exercise in speculation, but if Hill can't recover from it, he may not return to being the receiver that he once was.