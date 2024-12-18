Former NFL veteran unloads a painful truth about the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will likely miss the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel's coaching career, but there are a lot more layers to the onion of this team, and each one makes fans cry.

Darius Rucker proclaimed, "The Dolphins make me cry" in one of his top songs, and that is each and every fan's reaction when the hope is built and then ripped out moments later. For the last two years, the Dolphins were labeled the team to beat the AFC East. A rising franchise that had finally found their coach and quarterback. While Miami can still technically make the playoffs, the preseason praise is no longer a conversation.

Those same words were used to label the Jets. The media got it all wrong because the Bills did not fold up their tents this year. Now, a former Patriots veteran has had enough talk about the Dolphins, and he is absolutely right.

Former division rival gets honest about the Dolphins

Damien Woody was on ESPN's Get Up when he let it all out about his opinion on the Dolphins.

Damien Woody, on ESPN’s “Get Up,” has had enough of the Dolphins and their constant losses against winning teams: “Until they start beating some big dogs, I don’t even want to have another conversation about the Miami Dolphins.” — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 16, 2024

Woody has never had much good to say about the Dolphins over the years. As a rival in New England, you tend to get a bad taste in your mouth when dealing with teams you don't like. While Woody has been critical in the past, his comments about the team are 100% accurate.

READ MORE: Dolphins land perfect Chop Robinson partner in 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft

The Dolphins haven't done anything to earn the accolades and postseason predictions. This season, Miami is 1-4 against teams currently in playoff positions, with its only win coming against the Los Angeles Rams.

As a team, Miami is a mess, and it starts with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier and then filters down to McDaniel and his coaching staff. There are a lot of directions to point the finger when placing blame, but overall, everyone is responsible in some way. Woody is correct; until the Dolphins can beat "big dogs," there is no reason to keep thinking they have turned a corner.

More Dolphins News and Analysis