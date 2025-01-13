Free agency (and other key dates) for the Dolphins and NFL in 2025

While the NFL continues the annual build toward the Super Bowl, the Miami Dolphins are left with roster evaluations ahead of the 2025 season.

While players will pack their belongings and start their offseason, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, who were both retained by owner Stephen Ross for at least another year, are working on the team's roster, getting the salary cap figured out, and planning a strategy for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The question Miami fans need to know is when will all the tangible offseason work actually begin? So, here are the important key dates for the upcoming offseason.

2025 Important NFL Dates for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the league

2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be the first big event after the Super Bowl



The Dolphins will send a contingent of staff to Indianapolis for the combine. This year, the event will take place from February 24 to March 3.

2025 free agency will begin in early March



The legal tampering period, as it has come to be known, will begin two full days before contracts can actually be signed officially. This year, that date will be on March 10th. Contracts can be officially signed on March 12th which is the official 2025 start of the NFL league new year in 2025.

With the start of the league's new year, teams can begin trading players. While players can be traded at any point after the Super Bowl they can not become official until the 12th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. In the past, teams have announced trades prior to the start of free agency but could not meet with the players until the start of the league year.

How many free agents will the Dolphins have ahead of the 2025 new league year?



The Dolphins currently have 24 players with expiring contracts. They will be able to start working on new deals as early as the first week after the Super Bowl. Teams can currently add free agents ahead of the 2025 season who are currently not attached to another club.

Owners meetings will be held at the end of March



The first of several owner's meetings will take place this year beginning on March 30 and ending on April 2.

All of this leads up to the 2025 NFL Draft



Where : Green Bay, Wisconsin

When : April 24-26

Rounds : 7 total rounds over 3 days.



Round 1 on April 24

Rounds 2 and 3 on April 25

Rounds 4-7 on April 26

