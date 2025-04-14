Free-agent signings the Dolphins will live to regret making in 2025

When the Miami Dolphins began free agency, expectations were high that they would find a way to improve certain positions on their roster. So far, they have yet to do so, and some of these additions make them worse.

No one complained about Miami's slow, methodical approach to free agency. The Dolphins didn't have the cap space to make bold runs at big-name players. Not for trying, however, they made a play for Joey Bosa but fell a couple of million short on their offer. They tried with Calais Campbell, but he, too, chose more money to make Miami's situation even worse.

Entering the new league year, the Dolphins had created more holes than they could immediately fill. They knew this offseason wouldn't be easy. Those thoughts came to fruition at more than a couple of positions.

These Dolphins free-agent additions failed to solve positions of need

Artie Burns makes no sense for a Dolphins defense needing CB help

The Dolphins apparently were interested in drafting Burns when he came out of college in 2016. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him, where he played four seasons before spending time with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Miami signed Burns early in free agency. The problem? He isn't serviceable as a corner. Not a starter, anyway. Burns has barely stayed on the field in his eight NFL seasons. He missed all but four games last year, three in 2023, and 14 in 2022. To make matters worse, in the 90 games he has played, Burns has only started 39 of them.

Per Pro Football Reference, Burns is allowing a career passer rating of 124.3.

Larry Borom isn't the starter the Dolphins hope he can become

Borom can play multiple positions on the offensive line, which makes him valuable, but he can't consistently start at any of them. Miami needed to sign a proven starter along the offensive line, and while James Daniels fills the void at one spot, signing Borom didn't make much sense.

The Bears entered the offseason by completely gutting their offensive line and rebuilding it. That included replacing Borom. For some reason, the Dolphins believe he can turn it around. He may surprise people, but for now, his addition doesn't make the unit better.

Bringing back Liam Eichenberg made no sense

Not all additions were outside free agents. Miami opted to bring back Eichenberg for another season on a one-year deal. We can spout consistency within the system and talk about the depth he provides, but Eichenberg doesn't make the offensive line better as a backup or a starter.

This doesn't do much more than add a body to the roster. If the Dolphins need to rely on him this year to start, they will be disappointed.

