Giants are paying $45 million to learn what the Dolphins already knew

When the Miami Dolphins started the 2025 offseason, one of the most significant areas of concern was the safety position. Despite those concerns, it wasn't enough to keep Jevon Holland around. The former second-round draft pick signed with the Giants in free agency.

Miami didn't want to pay Holland what he believed he was worth. A trade later in the offseason would bring Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami, a twist of fate considering Holland was considered the eventual replacement for Fitzpatrick when he was traded to the Steelers.

Holland made his first start with the Giants in Week 1, and fans already see why the Dolphins weren't interested in bringing him back.

Former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has rough start to Giants tenure

Holland struggled in coverage against the Commanders on Sunday. The Giants thought they could turn him into a Pro Bowl safety, but after just one week, they might be regretting not leaving him on the free agent market.

The 25-year-old was New York's second-lowest graded defender with a 41.5 player grade, per Pro Football Focus (subscription required). He didn't do anything debilitating, but the Giants paid him $45 million over three years to be a difference-maker. Holland was only credited with allowing one catch, but anyone who watched the game realized that he struggled all afternoon.

$45 million over three years isn’t terrible considering Holland once hoped for $20 million per season, or at least something in the high teens. But Miami wasn’t paying that, and they clearly weren’t offering $45 million either.

Holland was never publicly named among the players the Dolphins had issues with last season, but he’s often lumped in with Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill in behind-the-scenes chatter. His career started strong, but 2024 was a step backward, and to many Dolphins fans, he looked like he had already checked out. It’s no surprise he’s gone

The Giants have time to figure out how to use Holland, but on Sunday, it was the Commanders who did. Not re-signing the former second-round pick was the only win Miami had in Week 1.

