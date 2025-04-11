How the Dolphins can avoid a Day 1 nightmare at the 2025 NFL Draft

Picking for a need is almost a certainty for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft. Drafting the best player available in the first round is something they can not afford to do with reckless abandon.

Over the last several weeks, the Dolphins have been linked to a quarterback at pick No. 13. If he falls to Miami, with he being Shedeur Sanders, and they draft him, then that would be a mistake. But drafting Sanders isn't the worst mistake the Dolphins can make on Day 1 of this year's NFL Draft.

With needs at defensive tackle, corner, safety, and of course, offensive line, there isn't much room for Miami general manager Chris Grier to mess things up. But Dolphins fans thought the same thing before he spent first-round picks on Charles Harris and Noah Igbinoghene.

How the Miami Dolphins can avoid a nightmare scenario on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

To avoid what could be a nightmare on Day 1 of the draft, Grier has to avoid listening to whatever it is that sits on his shoulder and advises him to take someone other than a position of need or a blue-chip player who fell. In other words, Grier has to avoid reaching for a guy he believes in and can likley still take 20 picks later.

The Dolphins need playmakers in this year's NFL Draft. They need guys who can step in on Day 1 and contribute. Not guys that Grier fell in love with because they begged him to draft him (Patrick Paul), or because they have a great work ethic (Harris and Igbinoghene).

Miami needs guys who want to play football, have a strong resume of doing exactly that, and don't need a lot of work. Most importantly, the Dolphins need guys who can stay healthy.

In the past, Grier has taken guys who slide down the board because of injury history, and that can't happen this year. The Dolphins need players who have strong health histories at the college level.

Miami can ill afford to waste draft picks on talent that needs to be rehabilitated or is coming off serious injuries. The Dolphins don't need reclamation projects, and honestly, their training staff doesn't have the best record in the NFL of keeping guys on the field. If Miami wants to take risks, there are plenty of options still available in free agency.