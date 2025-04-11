Wild Dolphins-Shedeur Sanders speculation has reached ridiculous levels

The Miami Dolphins need a lot as they enter the last two-week ramp-up to the NFL Draft. Chris Grier could consider adding a guard, defensive tackle, corner, or safety at No. 13 overall, but another name has entered the conversation.

Anyone who believes a quarterback is a possibility for the Dolphins in Round 1 hasn't been paying attention to what the team is doing (or has done). Miami has a large amount of money invested in Tua Tagovailoa, but this year could be his last. There is a contractual out in 2026, should the Dolphins want to use it.

With so many needs, finding Tua's potential replacement makes little sense. The Dolphins invested in Zach Wilson to back him up in 2025, and while he may not be the perfect option, he is theoretically better than what they have had for the last couple of years.

But what about No. 13 overall? Could the Dolphins use the selection on a quarterback? There has been growing speculation that the Dolphins could look at Colorado's Shedeur Sanders should he fall.

Even ESPN's Adam Schefter named the Dolphins a "wild-card" landing spot for Sanders.

Why Dolphins likely won't consider drafting Shedeur Sanders

It's hard to pass on good players. Pro Football Focus recently released a list of prospects who fit specific schemes within the NFL. The "Shanahan Scheme," a system run by Mike McDaniel, was one of the first systems explored by PFF. They list Sanders as the best quarterback in this draft class to fit the Shanahan (and McDaniel) system.

Sanders is an interesting player. He has the arm strength to make NFL-type plays. The Colorado quarterback has the power to get the ball downfield and the quickness to make reads. He can move around the pocket and get out of trouble. While some take an exception to his attitude, his ego can carry him. Sanders can emerge as a leader, and let's face it, the Dolphins need someone with enough attitude to lead.

Since the beginning of this draft cycle, Sanders is the one player I don't want for the Dolphins. I'm not a fan, but there is value, and there is growing sentiment that the Dolphins may need to make a move should he fall to No. 13. In a draft that Miami needs to hit an absolute home run, Sanders is probably the biggest of luxury picks.

The biggest problem is that McDaniel and Grier might not make it long enough to actually see Sanders on the field. While it may seem like a good big-picture selection, the Dolphins' need for short-term help may rule it out.

