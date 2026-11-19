Currently, the Miami Dolphins hold the 3rd overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. There are eight more games to go before the 2026 regular season comes to an end.

Six teams could realistically end up with a top 3 draft pick by the end of the season, and what happens over the next eight weeks will decide who holds numbers one through five.

For those fans keeping track of what the other teams around the league are doing or need to do for the Dolphins to improve their draft position, everything will come down to the schedules ahead, and we dove in to take a look.

Miami Dolphins will face two of the six teams chasing a top-five draft pick slot in 2027

Miami Dolphins - 1-8 - Currently holds the 3rd overall pick

The Dolphins have a tough road ahead as they finish out the season. They will face the Jets and the Chargers. Against the Jets, they will be without Malik Willis, but the game to watch is the Los Angeles Chargers, who will visit Miami in Week 16. Beating the Chargers would all but guarantee the Dolphins will not finish with the number one overall pick.

Week 11 - @ Buffalo Bills - LOSS

Week 12 - N.Y. Jets - LOSS (no Willis)

Week 13 - @ Denver Broncos - LOSS

Week 14 - Chicago Bears - LOSS

Week 15 - @ Green Bay Packers - LOSS

Week 16 - L.A. Chargers - WIN

Week 17 - Buffalo Bills - LOSS

Week 18 - @ New England Patriots - LOSS

If this played out correctly, the Dolphins would finish the season 2-15. Their starting QB is on IR, and they have lost three of their top four DTs for the rest of the year. It would be a fitting record for where they are at in their rebuild.

New York Jets - 2-8 - Currently holds the 4th overall pick

The Jets should be able to beat Miami without having Willis in the fold, but they should also have a shot at beating the Cardinals in Week 15. The Jets currently hold the 4th overall pick, but they also hold the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick as well. That pick is currently 6th.

Week 11 - @ L.A. Chargers - LOSS

Week 12 - @ Miami Dolphins - WIN

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 - Denver Broncos

Week 15 - @ Arizona Cardinals - WIN

Week 16 - New England Patriots - LOSS

Week 17 - Minnesota Vikings - LOSS

Week 18 - @ Buffalo Bills - LOSS

The Jets could steal a game from the Chargers in Week 11, but that is a bit of a stretch given how badly the Jets have been playing. The biggest game is Week 12 against the Dolphins.

Los Angeles Chargers - 1-8 - Currently holds the 2nd overall pick

The Chargers will be an interesting team to watch over the course of the next eight weeks. With games against the Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and a Drake Maye-less Patriots team, they could win a few, and if that happens, they will potentially fall out of the top 5.

Week 11: N.Y. Jets - WIN

Week 12: New England Patriots - LOSS

Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WIN

Week 14: @ L.V. Raiders - LOSS

Week 15: San Francisco - LOSS

Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins - LOSS

Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs - LOSS

Week 18: @ Denver Broncos - LOSS

With Drake Maye out for the season, the only three games that L.A. will struggle with are the Broncos, 49ers, and Chiefs.

Tennessee Titans - 1-8 - Currently holds the 1st overall pick

The Titans currently hold the number one overall draft pick, and that is not likely to change by the end of the year. The Titans don't have an easy schedule, and they gutted their roster at the trade deadline. They will be lucky to win another game this year.

Week 11: @ Dallas Cowboys - LOSS

Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars - LOSS

Week 13: Washington Commanders - LOSS

Week 14: @ Detroit Lions - LOSS

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts - WIN

Week 16: @ L.V. Raiders - LOSS

Week 17: @ Houston Texans - LOSS

It will be interesting how well or poorly the Raiders play the rest of the year with rookie Fernando Mendoza running the offense now. The young QB will have his opportunity to win down the stretch with games like the Titans on his schedule.

Indianapolis Colts - 3-7 - Currently 6th overall (Belongs to the Jets)

The Colts' best chance of winning a single game will come in Week 15 when they face the equally miserable Titans. That is the game that could decide who holds the top pick in the draft next year. The Colts, like the Titans, cleared space on their roster at the trade deadline and are playing the rest of the season to gain experience for younger players. Currently, they hold the 6th pick in the draft, but that pick belongs to the Jets.

Week 11: @ Houston Texans - LOSS

Week 12: New York Giants - LOSS

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: @ Philadelphia Eagles - LOSS

Week 15: @ Tennessee Titans - LOSS

Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers - LOSS

Week 17: @ Houston Texans - LOSS

The Titans and Eagles are the best shots for additional wins for Indianapolis. If the Colts can win, the Jets' first-round pick will fall, but losing to the Titans would help Miami's draft slot.

Philadelphia Eagles - 2-7 - Currently holds 5th overall pick

The Eagles are interesting in that they could put together a game that is good enough to win. They have talent and will be getting De'Vonta Smith back on the roster as early as Week 11, but this is a team that is no longer playing for anything, including pride.

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers - LOSS

Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys - LOSS

Week 13: @ Arizona Cardinals - WIN

Week 14: Indianapolis Colts - WIN

Week 15: Seattle Seahawks - LOSS

Week 16: Houston Texans - LOSS

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers - LOSS

Week 18: @ New York Giants - LOSS