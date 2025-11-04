Ian Rapoport drops a bold Quinn Ewers prediction (and it could save Mike McDaniel)

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Chris Grier after nearly a quarter-century. The general manager's departure has sent Mike McDaniel's future into chaos.

It was seemingly a foregone conclusion that McDaniel would be fired after the season. It was nearly impossible to imagine him surviving a season that would only see a handful of wins. Now, that isn't the case. His job is still on the line, but there is a road to keeping it.

Quinn Ewers is not a starting quarterback in the NFL yet — he has a lot of development ahead. That development should start sooner rather than later. If McDaniel wants to keep his job, getting the rookie on the field might be the best way to do it. And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes we could see more from Ewers this season.

"If nothing changes, it is reasonable that Miami would consider a QB change," writes Rapoport. "Seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers impressed enough to replace (Zach) Wilson for one game recently as Tagovailoa's primary backup, and he's come on in practice, as well. The possibility that Ewers could play meaningful snaps if Tagovailoa continues to struggle should not be discounted."

A commitment to Quinn Ewers would give Mike McDaniel something to convince Stephen Ross why he should stay

Ewers isn't going to win the Dolphins games, and he shouldn't be thrown in as the starter. But if Tagovailoa continues to struggle and lead the offense, McDaniel can't keep him on the field. There needs to be a short leash, and if he is struggling early, pull him.

Zach Wilson is the No. 2 quarterback, but he will be a free agent after this season, so it would make no sense to get him reps that he has already had in the league. Ewers allows the Dolphins to evaluate.

Ross wants to keep McDaniel beyond the season. If he sticks with Tagovailoa, he may not be able to convince Ross that he is the right guy for the job. But if Ewers gets a lot of meaningful snaps and can show improvement week-to-week, McDaniel can show Ross that it isn't the coaching that is the problem. Still, it's Tagovailoa that is holding the offense back.

Most coaches get a pass for playing a young quarterback because struggles are expected. There is still tape that highlights what they did well. Ross needs an excuse to keep McDaniel, and a change at quarterback could buy him the 2026 season.