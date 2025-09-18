Is Jayden Waddle playing today? Latest updates for Dolphins' star WR

The Miami Dolphins will face the Bills in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, but one star player is currently on the fence as far as whether he'll suit up. The Dolphins will not release their inactives until 90 minutes before kickoff. When they do, all eyes will be on Jaylen Waddle, who was added to the injury report on Tuesday.

This came after Waddle wasn't spotted on Monday's injury report. Suffice it to say that it would be a nightmare for Miami and Tua Tagovaloia if Waddle can't go. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided a bit more clarity on Thursday morning, saying there is "optimism" that Waddle will play.

"Waddle suffered a shoulder injury in last week's game. He is officially listed as questionable, but he'll work out pregame and hope he is able to go, but no guarantees early on."

The latest on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle before Week 3 vs. the Bills

Waddle was taken to the ground in the season-opener and hurt his shoulder. He entered the medical tent but returned to finish the game. The former No. 6 overall pick was limited in practice before last week's game against the Patriots, but started and played almost every snap.

Waddle's questionable tag could be attributed to the quick Thursday turnaround. It's why players are so against the Thursday night game: they don't have enough recovery time for such a violent and physically demanding sport. It's possible Waddle appeared on the injury report to afford him

It stands to reason that Waddle was "limited" on Tuesday for precautionary reasons. He's not someone who needs every rep in practice. The most important thing is that he's lined up opposite Tyreek Hill against the Bills, but that is still a question mark.

If Waddle can't go, there will be an increased role for Malik Washington, who garnered a lot of buzz over the summer, as well as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

