Is Jaylen Waddle playing today? Latest updates ahead of Dolphins vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins fans and fantasy football owners want to know the status of star receiver Jaylen Waddle ahead of the team's Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Heading into Week 16, the Dolphins kept Waddle out of practice as he dealt with a knee injury. He avoided the need for surgery, but will he play against the 49ers on Sunday?

The Dolphins are facing its first true must-win game of the year. If they lose on Sunday, they will be officially eliminated from the postseason chase. A win will keep them alive, but they have no control over their season outside of winning each of their last three games and getting much-needed help.

Unfortunately, they will need to win without Waddle.

Jaylen Waddle isn't expected to play in Dolphins' game against 49ers in Week 16

Waddle is officially listed as doubtful against San Francisco after missing practice all week.

With Waddle out, the Dolphins will have to elevate at least one receiver to suit up. Miami signed Isaiah McKenzie earlier this month and will likely need him. Receiver Dee Eskridge is also doubtful, and Grant DuDose, who spent three days in the hospital after being hit last week, will not play.

The news for the Dolphins can only get worse. Tyreek Hill missed practice this week and is officially listed as questionable for the game. Miami may need to rely heavily on Malik Washington and River Cracraft. They did elevate Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad.

Tua Tagovailoa was on the injury report due to a hip injury, but the good news is that it will not keep him out of the game. He was a full participant at the end of the week and is good to go.

However, which receivers he has available remains to be seen. With Waddle and Hill on the injury report, the Dolphins could enter a must-win game without two of their best pass-catchers.

More Dolphins News and Analysis