Tyreek Hill news isn't good for Dolphins ahead of Week 16 vs. the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins have reached the point of no return in their 2024 season. A loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday means the season is officially over in terms of making the playoffs. A victory will give the Dolphins another week of hope.

This weekend, the Dolphins will be facing a 49ers team holding onto hope of their own. But Miami could be playing without most of their wide receiver corps, and the news on Tyreek Hill this week isn't good.

According to the final Dolphins injury report on Friday, Hill was limited in practice for a second day this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. He has been dealing with the same wrist injury all season and is trying to hold off on getting surgery. But it might be something he ends up having to do during the offseason.

Hill isn't the only Dolphins wideout who might miss Sunday's game. Listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report, Jaylen Waddle is expected to miss the matchup this weekend as he is dealing with a knee injury that won't require surgery.

Miami is already without Dee Eskridge, and Grant Dubose's season is over after suffering a head injury last week that sent him to the hospital.

If Hill can't go on Sunday, the Dolphins' top receivers will be Malik Washington, River Cracraft, and Erik Ezukanma, who is currently on the practice squad. Miami would likely elevate Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad as well, who they added earlier in the week.

San Francisco 49ers will be without top offensive lineman vs. Miami Dolphins

All-Pro 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has already been ruled out for Sunday's game. Williams has been the anchor of San Francisco's offensive line since his arrival in 2020, so without him, the Dolphins should be able to generate a good amount of pressure when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass this weekend.

There is also a question as to whether or not San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa will play on Sunday, as he was limited in practice this week due to hip and oblique injuries. With how much the Dolphins' offensive line has struggled this season, not having to play against Bosa this weekend would be a big deal.

