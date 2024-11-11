Is there a ManningCast for Dolphins vs. Rams tonight?
By Brian Miller
It's almost time for the Monday Night Football showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, which means there is a potential for a "ManningCast" during the ESPN primetime game. The Dolphins must be at their best to beat the Rams in front of a national audience.
The Manning brothers, Eli and Payton, have made ManningCast a must-watch event, but will there be a "cast" in Week 10 when the Dolphins take on the Rams?
ManningCast airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for those who want to watch the last four of the season. Last week, the duo had actor Jason Sudeikis, sports personality Maria Taylor, and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick has been on every this season.
Is there a ManningCast for Dolphins vs. Rams on MNF in Week 10?
No, there isn't a ManningCast this week when the Miami Dolphins play on MNF.
There are only 10 ManningCast games this season, with the duo hosting last week during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. They will return in Week 11 for the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys game.
There are only three regular-season ManningCast games left this year, with Weeks 11, 12, and 14 rounding out the season. They will host a final 2024 "cast" during the Wild Card round.
The Dolphins and Rams will be an interesting game, as the Rams managed to turn around their season three weeks ago and are now one game out of the NFC West lead. They are currently behind the Arizona Cardinals, who beat the New York Jets on Sunday.
Arizona's win over the Jets puts the Rams in an interesting position. A loss to the Dolphins, and they will drop two games behind in their division. The Dolphins, already facing a must-win game in Week 10, won't be looking at what happened over the weekend because it doesn't matter.
Clearly, this would have made a much more interesting game for a ManningCast rather than the Texans and Cowboys next week.