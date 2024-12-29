Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Full injury update ahead of Dolphins-Browns

The fact the Miami Dolphins are still in the playoff chase after escaping near elimination during the Saturday Week 17 games is hard to believe. The question now becomes whether they can be healthy enough to put up a fight against the Cleveland Browns.

Miami will face a Browns team that has been disappointing this year. However, while they are playing for nothing more than pride, they have a chance to send the Dolphins home without a shot at the playoffs.

This past week, Tyreek Hill sent a message to his coach that he didn't need the vet rest. Instead, he wanted the practice reps to work on his timing with Tua Tagovailoa.

Mike McDaniel said Hill had a great week of practice and was "attacking the ball" after several drops in Week 16. Now, the question is whether Hill will suit up against the Browns in this critical Week 17 matchup.

Tyreek Hill is expected to play in Dolphins' crucial matchup vs. Browns in Week 17

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided good and bad news. The good news is that Tyreek Hill is expected to play against the Browns in Week 17. However, the Dolphins likely won't have Jaylen Waddle available.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable with a wrist injury, should play tomorrow, sources say. Meanwhile, the team is unlikely to have WR Jaylen Waddle, questionable with a knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024

It would be nearly shocking if Hill weren't on the field to help the Dolphins beat the Browns. Hill has played with a bad ankle and a torn ligament in his wrist all season, so with the Dolphins' playoff hopes on the line, it would be surprising if he was ruled out against Cleveland.

The Dolphins must beat the Browns and New York Jets over the next two games to keep themselves alive in the playoff chase. They also need help. The Indianapolis Colts need to lose one of two, either to the New York Giants or the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Denver Broncos must lose the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

There are no other avenues for the Dolphins to make the postseason, which is why Hill should be expected to play.

