Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins WR vs. 49ers

It's an important week for the Miami Dolphins and for fantasy players with Tyreek Hill in their playoff lineups.

Miami still has hopes of reaching the postseason but must win its remaining three games and get some help. That begins on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention if they don't leave Week 16 with a win.

Hill could have a key role to play, especially with teammate Jaylen Waddle listed as doubtful on the Dolphins' injury report.

Will Hill play on Sunday? Fortunately, there's good news.

Tyreek Hill is expected to play in Dolphins' must-win matchup vs. 49ers in Week 16

The official word from the Dolphins is that Hill is questionable to play. He was on the injury report due to rest and the wrist injury that has bothered him throughout the season. Hill didn't practice on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday, but was only limited on Friday, leading to a questionable designation.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter has provided a positive update. Per Schefter, Hill is expected to play today.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a a wrist injury, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2024

Hill has plenty of history against the Niners, including when he caught nine passes for 105 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV. It's not quite the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, but it's a now-or-never situation for the Dolphins, who face an early exit from playoff contention.

The Niners have dealt with awful injury luck this season, but this is still far from an easy matchup, and the Dolphins may need to lean on Hill in big moments. He hasn't put up All-Pro numbers consistently this season, but he is still one of the Dolphins' most important players. Hill only has two 100-yard games this season, including all the way back in the Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He still needs 195 receiving yards to hit 1,000 on the year, with only three games to go.

Today would be the perfect time for his biggest game of the season.

Miami has until 90 minutes before kickoff to make its final decision on Hill's status, but the early reports are encouraging. He has battled through a wrist injury all year, and according to Schefter, Hill plans to do the same in the Dolphins' must-win game against the 49ers this afternoon. Hopefully, Hill has saved his best game of the year for today and can keep Miami's playoff hopes alive.

