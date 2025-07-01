It only took 1 day for Dolphins to win the Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith are no longer members of the Miami Dolphins after they were shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a package centered around safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. What grade do you think the Dolphins deserve for the blockbuster?

Dolphins fans have certainly grown accustomed to ESPN slighting the team, but they are signing to a different tune in light of Monday's deal.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder has graded every NFL trade this offseason. While Miami initially got harsh reviews for shipping out two high-level contributors, Walder sees it as a win. So much so that he gave the Dolphins an "A". The Steelers, meanwhile, got a middling "C."

"... I assumed this would involve the Dolphins eating a portion of Ramsey's guaranteed salary, but they ended up finding a trade partner that took on just about the full freight," Walder wrote. "Losing Smith isn't ideal, but the Dolphins' offense is intended to funnel through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who each took a step back last season. If all goes as planned for Miami, far more targets should go to the two wideouts again in 2025."

ESPN gives the Miami Dolphins a high grade for trading Jalen Ramsey

Walder applauded Miami for not giving in to Smith's contract demands. Paying a tight end fresh off a career year is tricky. It is possible Smith peaked in 2024.

He also believes the fron office did a nice job ofsetting losing Jevon Holland in free agency. In addition to Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins signed Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu on cheap deals. It is important to note that Fitzpatrick doesn't have any guarantees left on his contract.

As for the Ramsey part of the deal, Walder isn't sure where he will line up. Will he be a boundary or a hybrid safety? Regardless, it creates a bit of a logjam at cornerback. Ramsey's arrival might stunt the development of 2024 undrafted gem Beanie Bishop.

We've maintained all along that getting a fifth-round pick is an ideal return for Smith. Ramsey obviously helped, but the fact Miami found a partner that would take on that contract is excellent business. Miami traded a $24 million contract for a $17 million (and change) contract

Smith will be missed, but his production won't be impossible to replace. The Dolphins could trade for another tight end, or use more four-WR sets to lessen the importance of the TE position.