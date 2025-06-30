Jalen Ramsey couldn't wait to leave the Dolphins (and made sure everyone knew)

There comes a time when you finally have had enough. Apparently, for Jalen Ramsey, that time came a while ago.

It was no secret he wanted out of Miami, and it was no secret the Dolphins didn't want him back either. After months of speculation, Mike McDaniel dropping NSFW words in his press conferences, and enough speculation to assume Ramsey could be traded to any one of the 31 other NFL teams, it finally happened.

Ramsey was clearly thrilled about the trade that finally got him off the Dolphins roster. He wasted no time announcing the move and even beat the media to the punch.

Jalen Ramsey was so excited to leave the Dolphins he broke his own trade on social media

While Miami reunited with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of the deal, it also sent Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. It raises several questions for this team ahead of training camp.

The Dolphins gave Ramsey a contract restructure last year, which they didn't need to do. It didn't help the team much in terms of cap space. The Steelers are actually giving Ramsey a $1.5 million raise, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, taking his compensation to $26.6 million this year.

While Ramsey may be thrilled to leave, the Dolphins aren't exactly shedding tears. Miami didn't need the friction between Ramsey and McDaniel, and no amount of private talk was going to change that.

The Ramsey drama is finally over. He was ready to move on, and he gets that opportunity with the Steelers. It's now over to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier to ensure the team is set in the secondary ahead of a make-or-break season.

Ramsey wanted to move on, and his reaction says it all. Now, both sides get what they needed.

