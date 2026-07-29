It only took one practice for Falcons to see the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa dilemma

The Miami Dolphins' training camp start wasn't a glowing endorsement of their quarterback competition, but they can at least take comfort in knowing they no longer have Tua Tagovailoa on the roster.

The former Dolphins "franchise" QB is now hoping to win the Falcons' starting job. Dolphins fans are mean, and no one truly dislikes the former starter, but he needed a change. Many Dolphins fans hope that he can succeed.

His start with the Falcons, however, isn't a good one. The QB is already going to miss time due to an injury.

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss practice time after being injured

At some point, we won't talk about Tagovailoa as much, but let's face it, the Dolphins eating nearly $100 million in dead cap space over two years gives us a big reason.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Tagovailoa will miss time with a back injury. It isn't expected to keep him out for an extended period, but it could give the coaching staff a little pause.

Working in Tua's favor is the fact that Michael Penix, Jr. has yet to be cleared to practice. The Falcons hit the free agent market to find QBs just to conduct practices. It's not a good start to their camp.

With Atlanta QB Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a tight back and Michael Penix still not practicing due to a knee injury, the Falcons are signing veteran quarterback Cooper Rush, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1pATnj7gbR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

It's unclear how long Tagovailoa will be out. The QB will be returning to Miami soon, however. The Dolphins will host the Falcons in a preseason game this summer, and he should be back well before then. It will be the first time Tagovailoa has been back to Hard Rock Stadium since his release.

While Tua's situation is likely a day-to-day issue, Michael Penix's situation is much more troublesome.

Penix said it might be another four weeks to get cleared or maybe earlier, depending on how his body feels during camp. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 29, 2026

Both teams are hoping that a change at QB will deliver them success. Miami is banking on Malik Willis to carry the team until a franchise quarterback can be drafted, or give them reason to believe he can be that guy. Tagovailoa is on a one-year deal with the Falcons. A strong season could earn him another big contract, or at least draw interest from another QB-needy team.

Starting camp injured doesn't surprise many Dolphins fans who have watched his career in Miami get dotted with nicks and bruises to go along with the more serious concussions.