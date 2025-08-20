It's now or never for this Dolphins RB to prove himself to Mike McDaniel

Running back has not been deemed a positional issue for the Miami Dolphins this offseason. De'Von Achane has established himself as the team's RB1 as well as a high draft selection in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Meanwhile, rookie Ollie Gordon II has flashed through the first two preseason games, proving his case that the Dolphins were smart to take a sixth-round flyer on him.

However, Miami's listed RB2 on the depth chart, Jaylen Wright, hasn't been as impressive. In fact, he's been downright bad. But now, with Achane out with a calf injury, Wright gets a shot as the team's leading running back and to prove he's worthy of the RB2 role that Gordon has been gaining on him for.

Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright needs to prove his worth with De'Von Achane out

Although Wright has been listed as Miami's RB2 since the unofficial depth chart was released, the rookie Gordon has looked far superior. Naturally, being the rookie, Gordon was going to receive more work in preseason games, but the numbers have been staggering, to say the least.

Wright is averaging less than 1.5 yards per carry combined through the preseason so far, with his longest run being his seven-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears. Outside of that run, he's been dreadful.

Gordon, meanwhile, has averaged 4.6 YPC through Miami's preseason run, and is making an impact through the air as well, totaling three receptions for 48 yards. More importantly for the Dolphins, they've found success early on with Gordon in short-yardage situations - an area that has plagued the team through Mike McDaniel's tenure.

Making matters worse, Wright is Miami's only running back who is struggling at the moment. Achane has been his usual dominant self and showcased it against Chicago with 22 yards rushing on just three carries in early action. Likewise, against the Detroit Lions, both Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone looked good in limited playing time late in the game after being signed less than a week prior.

It's also well known how well Alexander Mattison was playing before his season-ending injury. Prior to getting hurt, Mattison was on the verge of jumping Wright on the depth chart.

Nevertheless, with Achane out at least this week ahead of the Dolphins' final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wright can right the ship in his favor as the team's leading carrier. And he may have to showcase it for a longer stretch than anticipated, with CBS injury analyst Marty Jaramillo believing that Achane could miss the first three weeks of the regular season. McDaniel, though, has been adamant in his belief that Achane will be ready for Week 1, but we'll have to wait and see.

What we do know is that Achane is out this week, and this is a key moment for Wright. Both he and Gordon will see reps with the starters, with the Dolphins and Jaguars scheduled for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 21, ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

The Dolphins moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Wright, giving up a third-round pick this past April to get him, so he'll get the nod for now. However, that draft value won't last much longer, and Gordon could leapfrog the second-year man out of Tennessee if his struggles continue.

More Dolphins News and Analysis