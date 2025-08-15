Jalen Ramsey finally says what Dolphins fans won’t admit about Mike McDaniel

The rift between the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey went to another level on Wednesday when the former Dolphins cornerback took a parting swipe at the team's head coach.

Ramsey has been relatively quiet since leaving the Dolphins. There have been a few balls thrown back into Miami's court, but nothing earth-shattering, that seems to have changed as Ramsey's silence has come to an end.

In a recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Ramsey made it clear he has no issues with the Dolphins, just Mike McDaniel.

Jalen Ramsey slams Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel without actually saying his name

Ramsey's comments highlight a growing concern among the Dolphins fan base: McDaniel's approach to coaching doesn't sit well with everyone.

"I do appreciate the Dolphins and them working with me and David... let's go to a team that's going to be able to compete, let's go to a team where there's a lot of respect for the head coach," Ramsey said.

Dolphins fans shouldn't be surprised by the comments, as McDaniel had made it clear there was an issue every time he went to the podium. His leadership as a coach has been a question for more than a year now. Players are often late to practices and meetings, and some don't show up at all.

2025 has been a bit different with Miami working to change those habits and holding each other more accountable for their mistakes. Will this change the culture the team has been looking for in more than a decade? Probably not right away. The bigger question is whether or not McDaniel can hold on to his job.

The Dolphins believe they have made the right roster changes this year. Tight end Tanner Conner spoke with the media and said Miami removed players who didn't show McDaniel respect, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The only one who can change what is going on in Miami is McDaniel. He needs to break the habit of being everyone's friend and instead be what the team needs most: a head coach who has earned the respect of his team, not just their friendship.

