Jalen Ramsey ranking confirms painful reality Dolphins fans already knew

There is no need to hide the mystery of which Miami Dolphins player is soon heading for the exit. Everyone knows it is Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has been on the trade block since before the NFL Draft in April. He has a huge contract, is over 30, and seemingly has no chance of returning to Miami, regardless of what Tyreek Hill thinks.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier hasn't made a deal yet, which seemingly suggests he is hoping for a bigger return or the other team to take on more of the salary.

ESPN's Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show that Ramsey wants to return to the West Coast.

Bleacher Report put together a list of veterans who could get traded after minicamp, and it's no surprise who is at No. 1.

Dolphins fans continue to wait on Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith news

Ramsey could go anywhere, although Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox understandably names the Los Angeles Rams as the destination that makes the most sense.

"The Rams are the most logical suitors for Ramsey right now, since they've openly discussed the possibility of bringing him back into the fold—L.A. traded him to the Dolphins two years ago," writes Knox.

While Ramsey made the B/R list, tight end Jonnu Smith did not.

There is still a good chance that Smith will remain in Miami, and the trade talk has diminished significantly since the Dolphins ended their offseason program. The question now is whether Smith will report to training camp in late July or hold out for another contract. At that point, if he doesn't return, we can assume the trade talks will begin again.

As for Ramsey, it's clearly a wait-and-see situation. The Dolphins are in no hurry to move him, and right now they don't have to.

On the other hand, at some point they will need to address the secondary, especially if Ramsey is 100% gone. They have already passed on Jaire Alexander. How much longer will they continue to push adding help into the future?

More Dolphins News and Analysis