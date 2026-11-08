Jaylen Wright headlines Dolphins Week 9 inactive players

The Miami Dolphins' tough Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions got a bit of bad news on Sunday morning. At least for the special teams unit. Jaylen Wright (quad) has been ruled out for the contest.

With Wright now out in Week 9, the door, or maybe just a window, was opened for rookie Kaytron Allen, who was claimed off waivers earlier in the season from the Commanders.

The Dolphins will host Detroit at 1:00 this afternoon in a game that Jeff Hafley has categorized as an "exciting challenge." He will face them with almost a full roster.

Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 9 leave depth concerns

Miami entered the weekend with three players listed as questionable, including Allen and Wright. Allen said that he will be good to go. Edge rusher Malik Herring was unknown heading into Sunday, but he appears ready to suit up.

Miami elevated Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them two running backs to provide depth behind Ollie Gordon II.

OT - Chukwuebuka Godrick

TE - Justin Joly

CB - Marcellus Dial, Jr.

G - Christian Haynes

WR - Jalen Tolbert

CB - Reese Taylor

RB - Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez on Saturday as well. The addition was expected, but this is the third time he has been elevated. The Dolphins will have to release him or sign him to the 53-man roster next week, or leave him on the practice squad.

The biggest news, however, remains Wright. The third-year player has already been passed over by Gordon's play. If Allen gets an opportunity to show what he can do, Wright's future with the Dolphins could be at risk. He won't draw much in terms of a trade, if anything, but the Dolphins may look to move on from him in the offseason.

The running back has one more year left on his rookie contract, but the Dolphins may look to upgrade the position. Gordon has already proven he can handle the workload behind De'Von Achane. That isn't good news for a running back who has yet to show anything more than a few glimpses, as Wright has over his career.

The Dolphins traded up for Wright in the 2024 draft, giving up a 2025 3rd round pick to get him. Wright posted an incredible 4.38-second 40-yard time at that year's NFL Combine. He was supposed to be a perfect fit in the Dolphins' "speed era," but he hasn't shown anything more than flashes.