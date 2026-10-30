Jeff Hafley delivers bad news to Dolphins fans about Kadyn Proctor's health

The Miami Dolphins have, for the most part, been a healthy team by NFL standards thus far in 2026. Aside from star running back De'Von Achane (who Ollie Gordon II has replaced rather well), none of their few established difference-makers have dealt with significant injuries. Unfortunately, one of their emerging young pieces may miss their upcoming clash with the New England Patriots.

First-round pick Kadyn Proctor is dealing with concussion symptoms stemming from Miami's victory over the Jets in Week 7, and head coach Jeff Hafley revealed to the media that he will miss his third straight practice on Friday.

"[Kadyn] Proctor is still in the protocol," Hafley said. "He will not practice today. So, it's not looking good for Sunday."

If Proctor is indeed unavailable, it will be Jarrett Kingston filling in for him. While he looked good when forced into action against the Bengals earlier this year, the physical presence Proctor provides isn't something any of the Dolphins' backups can truly replace.

Kadyn Proctor's absence could derail the Miami Dolphins' offensive progress

Slowly but surely, Miami has started having success offensively by leaning on the size and strength of its offensive line. Their rushing attack ranks sixth in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play this season, according to Sumer Sports. Proctor's play has been a big part of that.

His size (6'7", 366 pounds) gave some draft analysts pause when trying to project him at tackle at the NFL level, but his move inside to guard has largely quelled any concerns. His frame is much more easily weaponized inside, where he dwarves most defensive tackles and deletes defenders when climbing to the second level.

Kingston, meanwhile, is a much leaner (if you can call an offensive lineman lean) 6'4", 305 pounds. Whether he plays well or not in place of Proctor, he isn't going to provide the same physical dominance that the offense has gotten used to from the rookie standout.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will need to keep that in mind when putting together his plan against the Patriots. New England has been solid defending the run this year, allowing just 3.9 yards per attempt. Asking quarterback Malik Willis to carry the offense with his arm isn't a recipe for success, but perhaps leaning on the screen game and more quick passes could help them stay on schedule if the run game has any setbacks.

Overall, losing Proctor right after their first win of the season is a serious blow to Miami's momentum. While he is hopefully ready to go in Week 9, the chance to upset the hated Patriots this week is one that fans don't want to miss. They can still pull it off, but it won't be easy without him in the lineup.