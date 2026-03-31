Jeff Hafley makes it crystal clear what Dolphins are getting in Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins have struggled for more than two decades to find a franchise quarterback. Fans are starting to buy into Malik Willis being that guy.

Willis was the focal point of the Dolphins' roster rebuild this offseason. Both head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke highly about him before the start of free agency. They then wasted no time getting him under contract when the market opened.

His contract is good for both sides and allows him to take the reins and prove he can be that guy. It's clear after listening to Hafley speak about him that he is not considered a bridge option and that both the coach and GM expect him to be their long-term solution at the position.

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley is absolutely IN LOVE with his QB Malik Willis 🙌@malikwillis | @MiamiDolphins | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/SUUTTg9PIy — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 30, 2026

Jeff Hafley believes that Malik Willis is the Miami Dolphins future

The Dolphins' head coach absolutely loves what his quarterback brings to the offense. He pointed out his ability to throw the ball as well as his physical abilities while on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams on Monday.

"He just hasn't played a lot. He's only 25 years old. It's like getting a young quarterback that we know, have a great relationship with, we just need to get him experience and develop him over time."

This is good for the Dolphins, and it gives them an avenue to follow. The history of the Packers and their quarterbacks is important here. The Packers have a solid grasp on developing the position dating back to before Brett Favre.

That "bridge" QB is now what the Dolphins see in Willis. They see the franchise being run by him. The question is, what does it mean for their future? Will they make a bad decision in 2027 that could cripple the team?

Let's presume that Willis plays well next year and shows he can handle the job. Miami is still likely to finish with a top-five draft selection in the 2027 draft. What does Willis have to show for Sullivan to draft a player at a position that isn't quarterback? Would he pass on a guy like Arch Manning or another one of the top QB talents if he believes Willis is the guy?

That's a scary thought. Sullivan has said that QB is the most important position to get right, and he has said previously that his goal is to draft a QB every year if he can. We may not have to look far for those answers.

The Packers drafted Jordan Love and sat him behind Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sat behind Favre. Green Bay hasn't been a team that takes a rookie QB and throws him onto the field. They work with them, develop them, and let them learn from the veteran in front of them.

Willis has what amounts to a two-year contract, but even if he plays out the full three years, the Dolphins still need a succession plan. That should be an early QB in next year's draft who will not immediately play.

The Dolphins don't view Willis as anything but a potential franchise QB. It's up to him to take the forward steps and develop, then hold the job.