Jeff Hafley's comments on Dolphins' dynamic LB duo hint at a perfect problem

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Jacob Rodriguez in April, the question many fans were asking was who would get the short end of the linebacker stick.

Last week, the Dolphins extended Jordyn Brooks, so that stick is now being held by Tyrel Dodson. The middle linebacker is entering the final year of his contract, but there is already speculation that he could be traded.

The Dolphins want competition across the roster, but Jeff Hafley's opening training camp comments about Brooks and Rodriguez may not lead directly to the competition everyone believes will happen.

Miami Dolphins Jeff Hafley praises his linebackers for their offseason workouts

There was no mention of Dodson in Hafley's press conference, but he wasn't asked about him. He was asked about Brooks and Rodriguez.

"You get a guy who's a vet and he could kind of probably go out and just do whatever he wants on his own, but instead he's bringing a guy along and trying to help him," Hafley said of Brooks. "Which I don't think everybody does in this league."

Hafley specifically pointed out that the two spent time working out this offseason together. He praised Brooks for the leadership he has shown. It's another reason why the Dolphins extended him.

"I think it's just something that happened naturally," Brooks said of his relationship with Rodriguez. "Any time I can spend some time with any of my teammates outside of the building, I'm always up for it."

With Brooks and Rodriguez working and honing their relationship, it leaves Dodson out, sort of. Dodson was the starter next to Brooks last season, and he played well. This year, he will have to show Hafley that he is more valuable to the defense than Rodgriquez. It's a good problem for Hafley to have.

In a perfect world, Dodson and Rodriguez will alternate series next to Brooks. It will keep them fresh as the game heads into the final quarter. For Hafley, they all bring a level of physicality to the field. It's too bad he can't have all three on the field at once.

As training camp progresses, we will get a good look at how Rodriguez is picking up the scheme, and more importantly, what the dynamics are on the field between the three linebackers. Ultimately, the best duo will start, but it sure seems like Brooks is making it a point to get his fellow Texas Tech Red Raider up to NFL speed.