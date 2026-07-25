Jordyn Brooks is setting the standard for the Dolphins entering training camp

The Miami Dolphins haven't done much well over the last decade, but one of former general manager Chris Grier's best moves was signing Jordyn Brooks in free agency.

Brooks was everything that the Dolphins were not. He was tough, loud, and held others to a standard that he held himself to. When the Dolphins played poorly in bad weather during the 2024 season, Brooks stood angrily in the locker room and said the team was soft.

While other players have tiptoed around being the voice of the franchise, Brooks has carried it like a flag. His extension was signed last week; it was earned and overdue. Now, with camp less than a week away, Brooks is again drawing a line in the sand, if only his teammates will read it.

Jordyn Brooks' latest comments are why the Miami Dolphins gave him an extension

Brooks recently joined Tyler Dunne of Go Long TD. The Dolphins' top linebacker talked about his life and the road to the NFL, a road that wasn't easy, but one he was determined to go down. Then he got into his current team's status around the NFL.

Jordyn doesn't like to lose; most athletes with any salt are the same way. The LB didn't challenge his teammates directly, but he may as well have.

"How many stars do they have? Proven guys? We ain’t got a lot of them. But we tried that, and it didn’t work. To me, this is exactly what we need. Whatever the vision is, I’m all-in. The best teams win. Not the best players."

Brooks isn't wrong. The Dolphins had one of the best WR units in the NFL, a top running back, a solid defense filled with brand-name NFL names, and a quarterback with incredible accuracy. And they didn't win a single playoff game.

Brooks also reflected on the Green Bay Packers and the new "culture" that Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan are starting to instill in the Dolphins players. He mentioned that the Packers were the youngest team in the NFL in 2023 and came within one game of the NFC Championship Game.

"Why couldn’t that be the same situation here?"

There are only eight players on the Dolphins' roster who are older than Brooks. He will soon join most of them when he turns 29. The Dolphins are banking on Brooks' work ethic rubbing off on the rest of the team, an infectious desire to be great every play. If it does, 2026 may not be as bleak as everyone seems to think it will be.