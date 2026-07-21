Jordyn Brooks' extension sends the right message to the Dolphins' young roster

"I want Jordyn (Brooks) to be part of this," said Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan throughout the offseason. "He’s made of the right kind of stuff. We want him to be a pillar on the defensive side of this as we build this thing out." On Tuesday, Sullivan kept his word.

He is the heart and soul of the Dolphins' defense. The voice that carries weight on both sides of the ball and a mentor for the young defensive players. Now, he can add wealth to his resume.

The Dolphins kept their distance from all the offseason trade speculation regarding Brooks. They made loud, booming decisions with extensions for Aaron Brewer and star offensive weapon De'Von Achane, but Brooks was forced to wait. His new three-year, $51.3 million deal is his reward for doing so, and it sends the perfect message to the rest of the Dolphins roster

Miami Dolphins finally give Jordyn Brooks the extension he deserves

The new contract proves Sullivan is building his defense around the veteran linebacker. Brooks has been one of the most consistent interior linebackers in the league. He has not had fewer than 100 tackles in any year since his 2020 rookie season. Last year, he led the league with 183 combined tackles.

The Dolphins are paying for leadership and consistency. Brooks has played in and started all 17 games the last two years, and 16 in 2023. It's hard to believe that Brooks has only been with Miami for two seasons. He is quietly becoming one of the team's best free agent signings in history.

The decision not only ends months of speculation, but it sends the right message to the rest of the team. A team, mind you, that is filled with youth who will see these contracts as what happens when you do things the right way.

What's just as important to note here is that all three of the players who were extended showed up for voluntary practices without a contract. That sets a good precedent for future negotiations. Achane skipped one practice before changing course, while Brewer and Brooks both stayed the course and participated without forcing the Dolphins to do something quicker.

Brooks' contract secures the linebacker position for several more years. The Dolphins' addition of Jacob Rodriguez will form a solid tandem alongside Tyrel Dodson, who had a fantastic season with the Dolphins last year.

Brooks earned this contract. It was overdue. One thing is clear: Sullivan kept to his belief that Brooks, Brewer, Achane, and Patrick Paul are the four pillars of the rebuild. Paul isn't due an extension yet, but the other three have been taken care of. The Dolphins' future roster looks a lot better.