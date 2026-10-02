Jeff Hafley's injury updates brings both good news and bad news to Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with their share of injuries, but head coach Jeff Hafley delivered some good news on the injury front during his press conference on Friday.

While the news wasn't all good, there is reason for cautious optimism, especially after this week. Hafley addressed the situation of several injured players, and that could eventually lead to lineup changes in the next week or two.

The bad news for this week is that Caleb Douglas will miss his second game with an ankle injury, but Jaylen Wright will be available to start after missing last week's game with a foot injury.

Miami Dolphins are in need of a roster infusion from the injured reserve list

The Dolphins won't have anyone off injured reserve this week, but players who started the season on the list will be eligible to return next week. Hafley wouldn't confirm that any of those players will, but he is excited about the possibility.

Kenneth Grant has yet to take a snap for the Dolphins this year. Hafley said he is on track and could start practicing next week. He won't say that with 100% certainty, but he believes the DT could begin his return next week.

Grant would give the Dolphins a boost along the defensive front, where Zack Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers have held it down. Adding Grant to that rotation should make them better.

Rookie Kyle Louis is also on schedule to return soon as well. His window could open as early as next week, but fans should be cautious. He has missed the season so far and is behind in his development. Still, depth is always a good thing.

Interestingly enough, a surprise name showed up on this week's final injury report. Storm Duck — remember him? Duck missed all of training camp and the entire season with a knee injury. He was added to the PUP list and is set to come off it.

On Friday, he was added to the injury report with a limited designation. Miami could use the infusion of depth in the secondary, but fans shouldn't expect Duck to play this week. Hafley said the CB will sit out, and they will evaluate more next week.

The news on Trey Moore wasn't good. Hafley said he is still hopeful that he can return sometime this season, but that is going to be way down the road. The HC said he saw Moore in the training room on Friday morning and that he "Looked good."