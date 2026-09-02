Jeff Hafley's Kenneth Grant update is exactly what Dolphins fans were hoping for

The Miami Dolphins have settled on their 53-man roster, at least for now. While there could still be minor tweaks before they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, fans should expect to see the current version of this team be the one that takes on that challenge. There were a few surprising names left off the roster, but one of the more concerning ones was due to injury.

2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant was placed on IR (injured reserve) to begin the 2026 season, meaning that he will need to miss at least the first four games before being eligible to return. It's a blow to an already talent-poor defense, but head coach Jeff Hafley offered a more optimistic view of the situation at his latest press conference.

Hafley was asked to give his thoughts on whether Grant has a high likelihood of returning after his mandated four-game absence, and his answer should put fans at ease:

"I'm hopeful," Halfey told reporters. "I was hoping that he wouldn't have to go on the injured reserve. So I would say that I'm hopeful that he'll be back, but we'll see."

Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley did his best to quell concerns about Kenneth Grant's injury

Hafley's optimism surrounding Grant's prognosis is certainly nice to hear. The fact that he had any hope that the second-year defensive tackle could avoid going on IR suggests he should be back as soon as he is allowed to be.

Even though it's a major loss to be missing Grant for the first month of the season, it's not like the Dolphins' interior defenders are the weak spot on defense. With or without Grant, the combination of Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers should be enough to hold up just fine until Grant is ready to roll.

Sieler is coming off of a down season, but he seems energized by the youth movement happening in Miami. Phillips and Biggers are certainly part of that, as the second-year DTs have looked like breakout candidates all summer. Even former UDFA Keith Cooper Jr. looks like a potential contributor to look out for, especially until Grant returns.

Grant himself was showing signs of growth after a disappointing rookie season, but his injury halted that momentum before it could really get going. With any luck, Miami will have a rotation of DTs that runs five deep once Grant is 100%, something they haven't been able to say in a long time.