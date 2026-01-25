Jeff Hafley wasted no time making waves with Dolphins players

The Miami Dolphins have been a black cloud for more than a decade. A promise of change, a promise of a new direction, even promises from owner Stephen Ross that they were going to build a championship-caliber football team. Needless to say, they have continued to fail.

Enter Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. Both haven't won anything yet as a member of the Dolphins. Neither has made a single move on the roster or coached a single game. They are, however, leaving an impression.

About eight players attended the introductory press conference. ESPN journalist Cameron Wolfe said most of them were first and second-year players, but the impression left by Hafley has those players excited about the team's direction.

Jeff Hafley press conference has players taking notice

The PC was conducted on the indoor practice field. Chairs lined up with executives, reporters, and former NFL players like Dan Marino and Troy Aikman. Hafley impressed fans with his direct approach to answering questions, but as Wolfe pointed out, the words were not lost on the players he will be coaching.

Dolphins new HC Jeff Hafley made a strong opening impression today, including on a few players.



Early observation of what new Dolphins era looks like with Hafley & GM Jon-Eric Sullivan + Tua/QB question.



For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/bKitIPalI2 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 23, 2026

"As soon as Jeff Hafley finishes, one of the players stands up and says, "That's him, that's the right guy."" Cameron Wolfe

It isn't a big statement, but it is a statement nonetheless. Fans have been impressed with the new 'Dynamic Duo' that will be running things in South Florida, but knowing that the players are feeling the same way is a good start.

Following the PC, both Sullivan and Hafley were greeted by those players. They thanked them for coming with one player, stating, "Of course!" Hafley and Sullivan are leaving an early impact on those players, and that has to reverberate through the facility.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the coach and GM will speak to most, if not all, of the players on their roster. A few of them have already met.

New Dolphins GM Jon-Erik Sullivan greets some players pic.twitter.com/BBLZz4f6pc — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) January 22, 2026

The real work has already begun. Sullivan is poring over the roster and deciding which players will stay and which ones will be gone. He has previously acknowledged that as many as 30 players are potential free agents and that "Not all of them will be back." For Hafley, he is working on his coaching staff.

Hafley has already added one big hire to his group. It was reported on Friday that the Dolphins were adding former Bills STC Chris Tabor. Tabor did a great job for the Bills and has served as an interim head coach while he was with the Panthers. He replaces Craig Aukerman, who was hired last offseason by Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins' head coach is expected to add his offensive and defensive coordinators within a few days. Hafley has already said he will call the defensive plays.

There is a long way to go for both of Miami's new additions. From the salary cap to Tua Tagovailoa's future, Sullivan has his work cut out for him. The Dolphins will not say they are rebuilding, but that is exactly what they are doing, and it could be a couple of lean years before fans start to see progress. At least they are making the right statements with the players; it's a good place to start.