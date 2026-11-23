Malik Willis has missed the last two games for the Miami Dolphins. He will miss the next two games after they placed him on injured reserve.

There is a good possibility that Miami would have won their game against the Colts had Willis been healthy and the Dolphins were not being forced to start Kyle McCord, but it is good that the youngster is getting quality playing time in a lost season.

McCord had better take advantage of his opportunities because Willis' time on IR may come to an end in two weeks. Head coach Jeff Hafley told the media on Monday, "He doesn't need the surgery right now," in reference to his groin issue.

Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said that Malik Willis will be re-evaluated once the four weeks of IR are over

The coach said that he doesn't foresee any problems that would require Willis to undergo surgery at this time. He said that when the four weeks are up, they will have a better idea of where he is and will re-evaluate him before he gets back on the field.

The Dolphins don't need to risk further injury by letting Willis play if he isn't ready. This is a lost season, as many had expected. The wins would be great, and eventually they will come, but right now it's about evaluation. The next seven weeks may see changes on the roster.

With Willis out, the Dolphins are getting good tape on McCord, but it can't stop there. Miami should be moving players in and out as they work to make decisions ahead of the 2027 season. Guys like Justin Joly should get playing time, even if they are not ready yet.

When it comes to Willis, however, he, too, needs reps. Despite having experience in the league, it's not a deep tape of that experience, so every game he plays makes him better. At the very least, it gives the Dolphins coach and GM more opportunity to evaluate whether or not he can be a solution to the position. So far in 2026, that leans toward a resounding no.

The Dolphins have Willis under contract at least through next season, and while that may not look like a good thing, it does get the Dolphins through another year of changes before handing the keys to a rookie.

First, Willis has to improve. One of the biggest knocks on the QB is his indecision with the football, his inability to commit to a receiver at the right time, and holding the ball far too long, allowing breakdowns in the blocking. He has a lot to work on, so getting him back on the field might matter more than seeing what McCord can do beyond those four weeks.