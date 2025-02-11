Jets' inevitable Aaron Rodgers decision should send clear message to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins may not be undergoing major changes this year, but one of their AFC East rivals is.

The New York Jets started the offseason with a coaching and general manager search. They hired Aaron Glenn to be the head coach and Darren Mougey as their general manager. The big question was would they run it back with the current roster.

After several weeks of uncertainty, we now know the Jets are not going to look much like they did last year, especially on offense. Aaron Rodgers will not be back and it appears that DaVante Adams will not as well, according to Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer.

BREAKING: The #Jets informed Aaron Rodgers in a meeting last week that they will be moving on from him, per @JayGlazer. His time with the Jets is over. pic.twitter.com/yCmpQuQgKH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2025

The Dolphins have to avoid becoming the next AFC East team to undergo sweeping changes

The Rodgers news isn't much of a surprise, but there were those who believed he would be the better choice for New York. The Jets could have started him this year and drafted a quarterback to develop. Instead, they will now part ways with him as a likely post-June 1st release.

Rodgers will count $49 million in dead money if released prior to June 1st. Adams will count only $8.3 million if he is released. He carries a $38 million hit to their cap, making it nearly impossible for the Jets to keep him. If they are indeed parting ways with Rodgers, Adams won't want to stay.

Despite a post-June 1st designation, Rodgers is still going to count $14 million in dead money with $9.5 million recovered should they designate him a J-1 release.

With both players now likely to move on, the Jets will need to find a new quarterback and they may not want to draft one and hope it works out. The last several quarterbacks they have drafted have been gone a couple of years later, including third overall draft pick Sam Darnold, who is considered a top free agent this upcoming offseason, and former second overall pick Zach Wilson.

It's good news for the Dolphins who are running it back with most of their roster but this is a critical season for the Dolphins and their coaching staff. If Miami can't turn it around this year, they could be in a similar situation to the Jets in 2026.

The Patriots are on the third head coach in three years after relieving Bill Belichick of his job two seasons ago. The Bills, have not progressed to the Super Bowl under Sean McDermott and while his job is safe for now, there are rumblings in the fanbase wanting accountability for the continues playoff losses.

