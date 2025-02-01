Jevon Holland drops possible hint at where he wants to sign in free agency

The closer the NFL gets to the month of March, the more and more likely Jevon Holland will leave the Miami Dolphins.

Between the end of the Super Bowl and the start of the new league year on March 12, NFL teams will have to make big decisions on their top impending free agents. For the Dolphins, this year's big name is Holland.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that former Dolphins linebacker coach Anthony Campanile will be hired as their new defensive coordinator. Campanile coached in Miami from 2020 to 2023. Holland came to the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While the two did not work directly in the same room, their interactions were enough to impress Holland, so much so that he took to social media to make sure everyone knew he approved.

In the Instagram post, Holland simply said: "One of the best in the business!!"

It has led some to speculate if the soon-to-be free agent may have his heart set a little further north on I-95.

Jevon Holland should be chasing the money in free agency, but knowing his new coach would help

The Jaguars may never reach out to Holland about joining their team, and if they did, there is no guarantee they would offer him the most money. Holland didn't have a great season in 2024, but it shouldn't keep him from getting a big contract. The Dolphins are not likely going to hit the expected $80 million that some sites are predicting him to get.

During his time with the Dolphins, Campanile was a good linebacker coach despite not having great linebackers to work with consistently.

He is young and will take on his first defensive coordinator role after spending the last season with the Green Bay Packers, running their linebacker unit and taking on the role of run-game coordinator.

Now, he will call his own defense. Will Holland join him in free agency?

