Jevon Holland free agency prediction is every Dolphins fans' worst nightmare

It is almost a foregone conclusion at this point the Miami Dolphins will let Jevon Holland hit free agency. They have little choice, given their current salary cap structure.

Holland is going to get paid in the $80 million range, with most predicting around $56 in guaranteed money. That's good coin for a guy who took a step back in 2024. Holland deserves the raise and the contract, but fans won't like him leaving, especially if he ends up on a division rival's roster.

That is exactly what one national writer is thinking might happen this offseason. Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today released his big predictions ahead of next month's free agency start and he has Holland joining the... Buffalo Bills.

Jevon Holland joining the Bills wouldn't be the end of the world for the Dolphins

While it wouldn't be the first time a Miami Dolphins favorite left to join a division rival, ahem, we still see you, Jason Taylor, Holland is one of those guys who still has yet to reach his ceiling after four years in the league so naturally, it would make sense for him to reach it with the Bills.

If Holland wants money, he could likely get more from another team but if he is chasing money and a ring, Buffalo would make sense. As Brinkerhoff states, he would fit in with the Bills but the west coast may be more attractive given where he grew up.

It would be interesting to see if coaching has been part of the issues with Holland. He is a hard-hitting safety but he doesn't wrap and drive through tackle but instead dips his shoulders and tries to take players down. He hasn't been at his best in cold weather, something he will face consistently in Buffalo. It's surprising that he is referred to as the "Snowman," given his number.

A return to Miami would, of course, be interesting and only further fan the flames of the rivalry, but fans of Holland would never forgive him for joining a division rival. At least when Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel left, they stayed out of the AFC East ... we see you too, Zach Thomas.

It's going to be an interest March for the Dolphins to say the least.

