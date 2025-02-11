Recently suggested tag option for Dolphins in 2025 is beyond perplexing

No one wants to see the Miami Dolphins use a franchise tag this offseason on any player currently on the roster, especially safety Jevon Holland.



The Dolphins love Holland, and they should. He is a good football player with good instincts, but a theme that we have heard each year since his rookie season concluded is that "Holland has yet to reach his ceiling to take the next step."

It's sadly true. Holland is always on the edge of becoming elite or maybe just "very" good. That has yet to happen and as a result, the Dolphins haven't given him a new contract, and it appears he will be heading out the door this offseason.

Over on PFF.com, they recently released a list of each team's top candidates to be tagged this offseason. Holland was one of them. Holland shouldn't be one of them.



Holland's 2024 season was a drop from his previous three, and he is still considered one of the top impending free agents.

Tag and trade is the only reason why the Dolphins should use a tag designation on Jevon Holland

If Miami is going to tag their top safety, they should do so only with the idea in mind they will try to trade him. It's unlikely anyone would give the Dolphins much in return for a player who will want a big contract extension.

Miami has done this in the past, notably with Jarvis Landry. If the Dolphins believed they could get a mid-round pick for Holland, maybe it would be worth exploring, but that, too, might be wishful thinking.

Chances are more likely Holland will hit free agency, and the Dolphins will opt not to match any offer he receives. While he has said he would be open to a Dolphins return, the reality is a return would likely be contingent on the size of the contract.

