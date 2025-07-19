Jobless former Dolphins running back may be forced into early retirement

Not all players who want to continue playing in the NFL get the opportunity, and as they get older, the options start to dwindle. That includes running back Jeff Wilson, who remains a free agent as training camps begin around the league.

The Miami Dolphins had tough decisions to make in free agency. They lost some key players, including safety Jevon Holland. They would later trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

However, Wilson remains available, putting his NFL future in doubt. He is healthy and able to sign with any team, but he has yet to find an opportunity after leaving Miami this offseason.

Wilson was a solid backup for the Dolphins who got banged up, and eventually lost his position with the team. Miami shifted its focus in the running back room, sending Wilson and Raheem Mostert out the door while moving forward with younger players.

While Mostert's career will continue, it is increasingly looking like Wilson's will be tabled. Injuries during camp could help, but there are younger running backs available who are also waiting for an opportunity. Wilson is heading into his age-30 season and hasn't been overly productive over the last two seasons. To be fair, he hasn't been given many opportunities.

Wilson's last three years produced 141 attempts for 637 yards and three touchdowns. While he also contributed to the passing game (29 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown), Wilson was primarily a backup and situational player whose production dropped off from his first season with the Dolphins.

He is one of 11 Dolphins free agents who remain unsigned. If he remains without a team deep into training camp, it will raise questions about his future in the NFL.

