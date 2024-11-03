Jonnu Smith adds extra spice to Bills game with heavy Buffalo trash talk
By Mike Luciano
In a year that has been so crushingly disappointing for the Miami Dolphins, one of the few players who can truly claim to have exceeded expectations is tight end Jonnu Smith. The Florida International product has quickly become one of the team's more reliable pass-catchers this season.
If the Dolphins have any shot at saving their season, they will need to do so against Josh Allen and a Buffalo Bills team that is seemingly running away with the AFC East. Beating them on the road is a difficult task for anyone, let alone a Miami team coming into this game with just two wins.
Smith is not backing down from the challenge of taking down Buffalo. In fact, Smith added even more fuel to the fire by becoming yet another in a long line of athletes who are not too keen on playing in Western New York. After these comments, Smith has a 0% chance of ever playing in Buffalo.
In an appearance on "The Dive Bar Podcast," Smith called Buffalo "the worst place you can be in the world." To put it mildly, that seems a tad aggressive. He isn't even a fan of buffalo wings, which may be the most objectionable thing he said in this entire diatribe.
Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith takes shots at city of Buffalo before Bills game
That is one way to ingratiate yourself to a new fanbase. Buffalo has become a house of horrors for the Dolphins both on and off the field in the last few years, and Smith is not afraid to call it like he sees it.
The Bills seemingly have first place in the AFC East locked up barring a massive collapse. Miami needs a ton of bounces to go their way to have any chance of making such an improbable comeback, and sticking it to buffalo could be one heck of a way to jump-start proceedings.
It's one thing to not like the weather of a place that is quite literally a stone's throw away from Canada, but Smith taking the time to rip on Buffalo wings shows just how much he detests upstate New York. These comments will either motivate the Dolphins or spark the Bills enough to drop 50 on them.