A Jonnu Smith trade could spark a tight end disaster in Miami

The recent news of Jonnu Smith's name being discussed in trade talks between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers was not what fans were expecting, a boring mid-week in May during OTA sessions.



Smith wants a new contract, the Dolphins don't want to give him one, and someone has mentioned trading him. Do the Dolphins want to move him, or is Smith's camp asking for a trade?

What is clear is that something is going on, and Miami's tight end unit isn't going to look all that pretty if Smith is gone. It has also been reported that he doesn't want a trade.



Why the Steelers? Pittsburgh reportedly is looking for another offensive playmaker. No, they still don't have a quarterback. They are looking for pass catchers per a report, and Smith fits that need. If the Dolphins are exploring trade talks with Pittsburgh, we shouldn't expect anything soon if they are still browsing.

What happens, however, if the Dolphins do trade their best tight end from last season? At this stage of the season, there isn't much available, but if we turn in-house, there isn't much there either.

Miami Dolphins tight end room would take a huge hit if Jonnu Smith is traded

Miami currently has long-time veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown on its roster. Brown is a solid blocking tight end but not a great pass-catcher.

Julian Hill will most certainly stick around another year to blow up big plays with stupid penalties, and of course, there is Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci. Rucci has nearly no experience in the NFL, and Conner has been limited by injuries.

The Dolphins may think highly of Hill, but he has yet to show any real consistency. A position of strength with Smith on the roster, Miami's tight end unit would become a position of weakness as soon as the news broke of a Smith trade.

Miami has a couple of months before training camp starts, so it would be likely to see them add at least one more tight end to the roster should Smith be moved.

